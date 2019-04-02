Azalea Fest: What it takes to plan and prepare the largest festival in the state

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - 72 years of festivals, parades, and coronations.
The Azalea festival is a staple in North Carolina and it’s one that requires a lot of planning and preparation.
The vice president of the festival board committee, Dee McGlone-Webb says the festival has come a long way since it started.
“It was about a day or a weekend thing, to this progression of events," says Dee. "We’re thinking national. We’re thinking bigger.”
Now it’s five-days of non-stop events and fun for anyone and everyone across the southeast.
It’s a year-long planning process; committees, volunteers, and organizations have meetings to see what worked last year and how to make next year’s better.
Alison English’s full time job is the azalea festival.
“We look at what went well with the festival with the events, ways that we can improve, ways we can grow, ways we can add new events and bring new people into the festival," says Alison, the executive director. "We work immediately after the proceeding festival to get started on the next one.”
The Azalea Festival brings in over a thousand volunteers who donate not only their time, but their money and talents too.
Three concerts, a parade, a street fair, the garden party and countless other events are all part of the fun, but with that comes obstacles.
“We’re very excited that we have overcome the hurricane," says Dee. "And that the festival is going to continue and that everyone came together. We think of ourselves as the festival family. So that’s the community. That’s us. That’s the volunteers, the sponsors.”
Planning and fundraising was put on hold for two months after Hurricane Florence, but the despite the hard times, the show must go on.
“Now more than ever this year we really need this celebration to remind us why we love Wilmington and just how beautiful this area really is," says Alison. "Just the perseverance and the attitude and the joy that the people have here in the community.”
After months of planning, prepping, and stressing, the Azalea Festival here and planning can begin for 2020.
For more information on the festival and events, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.