WPD: One injured in Monday afternoon shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - One person was injured in a Monday afternoon shooting in Wilmington.
Jennifer Dandron, a spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, said the incident happened around 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Sixth Street near Taylor Street.
Dandron said a man suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Wilmington police are investigating.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
