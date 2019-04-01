Woman gives birth to her own granddaughter at Nebraska hospital

OMAHA, NE (CNN VAN/Gray News) - Uma Louise Dougherty-Eledge came into this world with the help of several family members.
Matthew Eledge and Elliot Dougherty are married, and they wanted to start a family. Dougherty’s sister volunteered to be the egg donor and Eledge donated his sperm.
Eledge’s mother volunteered to carry and deliver the baby at 61 years old.
"I had a lot of people in college say they would (carry and deliver a child), but when push comes to shove, that's a huge commitment," said Matthew Eledge, a teacher. Other options seemed "too corporate" to the couple, as though they were buying something.
“More than anything, we feel lucky to have women selfless enough to do this,” he said to CNN.
Baby Uma was born happy and healthy last week at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha at 5 lbs 13 oz, according to a CNN report.
“The whole room disappeared and it was just me and her in that room, and I could just feel her on my chest, and I seriously felt my heart just opening and wrapping around her,” said Dougherty.
Dougherty also said his mother is doing great after the birth.
"What an honor it is to have these two women in our life," Dougherty wrote on Facebook. "Life is a dream."
