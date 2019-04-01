Town leaders meet with NCDOT about possible safety improvements to Carolina Beach intersection

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - More than a week after a driver hit a 1-year-old child and her grandmother, talks are underway to make that intersection safer.
Town leaders in Carolina Beach met Monday with representatives from the North Carolina Department of Transportation as the agency starts its investigation into the crash. Town leaders said the meeting was a chance for them to voice their ideas about how to make the entire stretch of Lake Park Boulevard safer for pedestrians and drivers.
Some of the ideas include adding illuminated crosswalks at the Cape Fear Boulevard intersection, lowering the speed limit to 25 miles per hour throughout Lake Park Boulevard, adding more signage alerting drivers to pedestrians and possibly adding speed bumps.
Town Manager Lucky Narain said raised crosswalks have been discussed at intersections including Harper, Hamlet, Cape Fear, Carl Winner and Atlanta Avenue. They also talked to DOT about adding a stoplight at the Hamlet Avenue intersection, requesting crosswalks for the Winner Avenue intersection, painting all intersections with high reflective paint and paint the speed limit onto streets to encourage drivers slow down.
Lake Park Boulevard is a state-maintained road, so DOT will make the call on whether changes should be made, but Narain said he hopes DOT considers some of the town’s ideas too.
“On top of (DOT’s) recommendations, we also have recommendations," Narain said. “We would like a four-way stop (at Cape Fear Boulevard) so people can cross safely.
“We realize this has limitations. It will reduce traffic flow along that major corridor. We’re hoping that we can do some really innovative and cutting edge things in Carolina Beach."
A spokesperson with DOT said once it gets the latest crash data, the agency has 45 business days to complete its investigation. Crash analysis data for the past five years for Cape Fear Boulevard will be reviewed and then, recommendations for possible changes to the intersection will be made.
If there’s enough funding, DOT will start designs for the possible projects.
“With a fatality, it does spark the DOT to go back and do an investigation and create that cost benefit analysis, so if there was a silver lining, it is that there is a chance now that the DOT will be able to fund some improvements at this and some other intersections," Carolina Beach Assistant Town Manager Ed Parvin said.
Cape Fear Boulevard, where the deadly crash happened, isn’t the most dangerous intersection on Lake Park Boulevard, according to five years worth of accident reports from each intersection along the road. Cape Fear comes in fifth along the 2 1/2-mile stretch with 18 crashes.
The most dangerous, at least statistically, is the Dow Road intersections. Both North and South top the list with 56 crashes combined. Access Road comes in second with 47 crashes, Carl Winner and Winner Avenue come in third with 26 each and Charlotte Avenue is fourth with 20 crashes.
