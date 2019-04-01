Town clarifies new media policy, says it’s meant to increase, not limit public access

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - A new media policy in the Town of Carolina Beach caused some concern when it was announced Monday morning.
The town sent out a press release saying that “any media requests for interviews or information are to be submitted to [the administrative assistant to the town manager] via email or phone… by 1:00 p.m. on Mondays.
“On Tuesday of that same week, our Town Manager and staff will make themselves available in person, on the telephone, or via email between 4:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. to answer submitted questions. Exceptions will be made for critical incident and other emergency related matters.”
Since weekly news matters rarely happen before 1 p.m. on Monday, and since WECT’s newsroom is in a newscast at 4 p.m., we were concerned that this newly announced schedule would limit our access to town officials in Carolina Beach, thereby limiting our viewers’ and readers’ access to public information.
Town Manager Lucky Narain said the policy was intended to have the opposite effect.
“We live in a 24-hour news cycle, and staff is really consumed by media inquiries, on Facebook, or through traditional media, so in order to address long-term feature stories that can wait, we’d like to have a dedicated time slot to address those concerns, and then for regular run-of-the mill stories, or urgent stories, we’re always available,” Narain explained.
Even though the new media policy went into effect Monday morning, town officials made themselves available on short notice to discuss concerns about the policy, and to talk about a review Monday morning by the Department of Transportation. DOT officials came to Carolina Beach to analyze ways to make safety improvements at an intersection where a child was struck and killed by a vehicle recently.
Assistant Town Manager Ed Parvin said when he was filling in as interim town manager over the last six months, he often struggled to keep up with media requests for interviews and information. He said he often would not even see messages from reporters until after their deadline had passed.
“If you can’t reach me, it’s because my schedule’s completely booked, and I’m in meetings," Parvin said. "You can call my cell phone but I’m probably going to be in another meeting, or prepping for another meeting.”
When Narain was hired as the new town manager, Parvin told him addressing the backlog of media requests was one of the first issues that needed to be addressed. Narain said this new initiative is designed to provide additional media availability, not limit when the media could ask questions or lead to officials ignoring reporters’ deadlines.
“This is providing a dedicated time slot above and beyond what we normally have so you will always know that we will have staff available Tuesday afternoon," Narain said. "They will make sure that schedule is available to media so they are not running out to meetings and they are not off site.”
He said this was a pilot program, and if they saw they needed to change the day of the week or time of day for their dedicated media availability to meet reporters’ time constraints, they would be happy to make those adjustments.
