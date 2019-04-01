SC ranks second in U.S. for number of women murdered while at work

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A new study finds that South Carolina ranks second in the nation for women being murdered while at work.
The study, posted by Alarms.org, used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which publishes reports on all workplace deaths, and looked at homicide rates across the country from 2011 to 2017. Those numbers were then compared to each state’s working female working population for those years.
For that time period, S.C. had 27 female workplace homicides, according to the study. The most happened in 2017.
The study also cited S.C.’s high ranking in the Violence Police Center’s report, noting it’s the sixth highest state for women being killed by men.
According to the study, 546 women were murdered while at work between 2011 and 2017. Guns were used in 70 percent of the cases, while stabbings accounted for 13 percent.
The top five states women are most likely to be murdered at work, according to the study, are:
1. Arkansas
2. South Carolina
3. Nevada
4. (tie) Florida and Tennessee
5. (tie) Wisconsin and Alabama
