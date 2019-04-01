Rezoning request denied for proposed sand mine in Castle Hayne

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A special use permit request for a proposed sand mine in Castle Hayne was not heard the by New Hanover County Board of Commissioners on Monday after commissioners denied a rezoning request.
Hilton Properties Limited Partnership, working with law firm Rountree Losee LLP, requested 63.02 acres of land located in the 4100 block of Castle Hayne Road be rezoned from rural agricultural district to conditional use heavy industrial. Commissioners denied that request "based on the fact that it is not in the public interest."
Attorneys and community members who support the mine have said it is necessary to provide sand for county construction and would not pollute groundwater.
