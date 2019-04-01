North Carolina freshman Little declares for NBA draft

North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) shoots against Washington's Matisse Thybulle, left, during the second half during a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo)
April 1, 2019 at 5:54 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 5:54 PM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina freshman Nassir Little is entering the NBA draft.

Little announced his decision on social media Monday, saying he was “ready now to put everything I have into being the best player I can be at the next level.”

The 6-foot-6 Little averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds as the top reserve for a No. 1-seeded team in the NCAA Tournament. It is unclear if he has signed with an agent. Little came on late with a team-best 39 points through the first two tournament wins but was limited to 13 minutes due to illness in Friday’s Sweet 16 loss to Auburn.

Little is projected as a first-round pick who showed athleticism, the ability to hit the boards and convert at the foul line.

In a statement, UNC coach Roy Williams called Little "a complete pleasure to coach."

