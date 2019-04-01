NC man accused of fatally shooting neighbor’s dog

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A New Hanover County man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting his neighbor’s dog last week.
Alex Christian Hollinger, 24, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with four counts of felony cruelty to animals and was booked into the New Hanover County jail under a $25,000 unsecured bond. He was later released after posting bail.
According to a news release from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, an animal services investigator responded to a residence in the 400 block of Horn Road on Friday, March 29 at the request of the homeowner whose dog, a male boxer mix named Gibson, had passed away on Thursday.
The owner learned from the veterinarian that Gibson had died due to metal projectiles in the dog’s body causing deadly harm. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the dog had been shot at least four times.
The animal services investigator interviewed Hollinger who was eventually arrested and charged.
Hollinger is expected to make his first court appearance Monday at 2 p.m.
