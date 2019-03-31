Mother of slain UofSC student: ‘Don’t ever forget her name. Samantha Josephson’; suspect no-show in court

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The suspect charged in the kidnapping and murder of 21-year-old college student Samantha Josephson waived his right to a Sunday court hearing, while her family made a statement during the proceedings.
Nathaniel David Rowland did not appear before a judge on Sunday, with his case being moved to general sessions. A judge in general sessions court will have to decide if a bond will be given.
Despite not being in front of a judge, Josephson’s family was present during the proceedings. Samantha’s mother, Marci, read a statement before the judge. Her full statement is as follows:
You can watch the speech here:
During a press conference on Saturday, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said Josephson appeared to be waiting for an Uber she ordered to take her home. She was last seen on surveillance cameras outside of a bar on Harden Street in the early morning hours of March 29.
However, police say, she entered a car that surveillance footage shows stopped where she was waiting and got inside.
Josephson’s friends reported her missing to Columbia police on Friday morning when she didn’t return home and did not answer their phone calls.
Josephson’s body was discovered by two turkey hunters in a secluded area off Black Bottom Road in New Zion, SC, 70 miles from Columbia in Clarendon County.
Rowland was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop early Saturday morning just a few blocks from Five Points. During the stop, officers observed blood in the car later identified as Josephson’s. Further investigation of the car showed more blood, her cellphone, bleach, wipes and window cleaner, Holbrook said.
Josephson was a 21-year-old political science major at the University of South Carolina from Robbinsville, NJ and an aspiring lawyer.
According to jail logs, Rowland had been given an $872.50 personal recognizance bond on the failure to stop on police command and drug possession charge. He remains jailed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. His next court appearance is April 22.
