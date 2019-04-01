Man accused of pointing gun at deputy after fleeing traffic stop

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A man alleged pointed a gun at a deputy during a foot chase in Wilmington Sunday night.
According to Jennifer Dandron with the Wilmington Police Department, officers performed a traffic stop for a headlight violation at approximately 11 p.m. on Eighth Street.
The vehicle turned into oncoming traffic on Wooster Street before coming to a stop.
While the driver was being detained by the officers, Dandron said a passenger in the car, James Clarida, fled on foot.
Clarida allegedly pulled out a hand gun and pointed it at a deputy during the foot chase.
Clarida, 27, was located near the intersection of Eighth and Wooster streets and taken into custody.
He has been charged with:
- assault by pointing a gun
- assault on a law enforcement officer
- possession of a firearm by a felon
- rest/delay/obstructing a public officer.
The driver of the vehicle, Davonte Baskerville, has been charged with:
- possession of marijuana< 1/2 ounce
- rest/delay/obstructing a public officer
- driving while license revoked/not impaired revocation
- expired registration card/tag
