Man accused of pointing gun at deputy after fleeing traffic stop

Man accused of pointing gun at deputy after fleeing traffic stop
James Clarida (Source: NHCSO)
By Jim Gentry | April 1, 2019 at 11:04 AM EDT - Updated April 1 at 11:30 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A man alleged pointed a gun at a deputy during a foot chase in Wilmington Sunday night.

According to Jennifer Dandron with the Wilmington Police Department, officers performed a traffic stop for a headlight violation at approximately 11 p.m. on Eighth Street.

The vehicle turned into oncoming traffic on Wooster Street before coming to a stop.

While the driver was being detained by the officers, Dandron said a passenger in the car, James Clarida, fled on foot.

Clarida allegedly pulled out a hand gun and pointed it at a deputy during the foot chase.

Clarida, 27, was located near the intersection of Eighth and Wooster streets and taken into custody.

He has been charged with:

  • assault by pointing a gun
  • assault on a law enforcement officer
  • possession of a firearm by a felon
  • rest/delay/obstructing a public officer.
Davonte Bakersville
Davonte Bakersville

The driver of the vehicle, Davonte Baskerville, has been charged with:

  • possession of marijuana< 1/2 ounce
  • rest/delay/obstructing a public officer
  • driving while license revoked/not impaired revocation
  • expired registration card/tag

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.