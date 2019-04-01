Locally-filmed television series ‘Swamp Thing’ set to premiere May 31

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - We now have a premiere date for the Wilmington-based television series Swamp Thing.
According to multiple media reports, DC Entertainment announced during WonderCon in Anaheim, Calif., over the weekend that Swamp Thing will launch on May 31. The series will stream exclusively on DC Universe.
Since November, crews have been filming scenes in and around Wilmington, including a fiery boat explosion in Greenfield Lake.
Swamp Thing stars Andy Bean (Here and Now, Power) as scientist Alec Holland, Derek Mears (The Orville, Sleepy Hollow) as the title character following Holland’s transformation, and Crystal Reed (Teen Wolf and Gotham) as Abby Arcane.
According to an official synopsis of the series, Arcane, a CDC researcher, returns to her childhood home of Houma, Louisiana, in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus and develops a surprising bond with Holland—only to have him tragically taken from her.
But as powerful forces descend on Houma, intent on exploiting the swamp’s mysterious properties for their own purposes, Arcane will discover that the swamp holds mystical secrets, both horrifying and wondrous—and the potential love of her life may not be dead after all.
James Wan, who directed The Conjuring, which was filmed in Wilmington in 2012, is the executive producer on the project.
Swamp Thing made his comic debut in House of Secrets #92 in 1971 before earning his own comic book series. The character eventually served as inspiration for horror icon Wes Craven’s 1982 movie Swamp Thing and a 1989 sequel The Return of Swamp Thing.
USA Network also produced a Swamp Thing television series that ran for three seasons from 1990 to 1993.
