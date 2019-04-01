Hundreds lace up their shoes for the New Balance Beach Dash

KURE BEACH, NC (WECT) - The sixth annual YMCA Wilmington Beach Dash brought out hundreds Sunday.
The YMCA partnered with New Balance to put the event on.
This year, the event added several start times. Each event group had two start times, with runners competing in waves. Organizers said they did this to ensure all stations could be replenished so every group could have the same experience.
There were eight to 10 obstacles, like monkey bars and ninja warrior-style obstacles.
“I think its probably family friendly because its probably a fun thing to do with you family because its really fun. You get some exercise and you can do it with people," 10-year-old participant Meave Heaney said.
Money donated Sunday went to the Nir YMCA in Wilmington.
