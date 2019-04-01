Former Seahawk Taylor heading to Eastern Kentucky

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Former UNCW basketball player Ty Taylor will be playing for a familiar face next season.
Taylor, who played in all 33 games for the Seahawks this season, announced Sunday on Twitter that he will be heading to Eastern Kentucky.
EKU coach A.W. Hamilton was his head coach at Hargrave Military Academy during the 2014-15 season.
Taylor, who averaged 5.0 points per game this season, will be a graduate transfer and can play immediately for the Colonels.
Hamilton also has ties with former UNCW coach Kevin Keatts. He was an assistant under Keatts at Hargrave from 2006-2011 before becoming the Tigers’ head coach.
Hamilton spent the 2017-18 season as an assistant coach for Keatts at N.C. State.
