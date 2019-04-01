Food Truck Rodeo rolls back to Ogden Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County held their eleventh food truck rodeo Sunday.
The event featured 30 trucks and vendors, a record for the event since it started.
The free event included restaurants Catch, Poor Piggy’s BBQ and P.T.'s Olde Fashioned Grille. A few food trucks also made the haul from Raleigh to sell their food.
“It’s definitely good to see a bunch of local vendors, and being able to give back to the community as a whole," one customer said.
The event raised money for improvements that will go towards the county’s parks.
