First Alert Forecast: slug of rain likely shortly

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Welcome to Monday and April, friends! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast on what will be a dynamic week of weather in the Cape Fear Region. Check out all the frequent changes in your forecast for...
Monday: With a dry and cool high pressure cell in control, expect fair skies, nippy north winds of mainly 10 to 15 mph, and middle 50s to at most around 60 for afternoon highs - well below the early April average of lower 70s!
Tonight: Clouds increase through the evening and overnight hours. A few showers are possible towards morning. Expect chilly lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s amid northeast breezes at 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Expect a slug of one to possibly two inches of rain as a speedy but strong low pressure system scoots along the Carolina coast. Temperatures will struggle through the 40s and 50s amid chilly northeast winds of 15 to 20 mph.
Wednesday through the weekend: Another low pressure system targets Friday with the highest shower chance: 50%. Zones of high pressure favor dryness for the other days. Enjoy seasonable 60s and 70s for highs through the period.
