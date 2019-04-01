First Act: ‘The Last Five Years’ follows a couple falling in and out of love

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A show follows a couple’s five-year relationship, as they fall in and out of love.
The Last Five Years will be on stage at TheatreNow April 4 through 6.
The story explores the relationship between Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, and Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress. Cathy’s story is told in reverse chronological order (beginning the show at the end of the marriage) and Jamie’s is told in chronological order (starting just after the couple have first met).
The Last Five Years is a musical written by Jason Robert Brown.
Peter Liuzzo, a senior at UNCW, is directing the show.
“The Last Five Years Typically doesn’t have dance within the show but I decided that I wanted to add a few alternative dance numbers to selected songs that I truly believe enhance the story without taking away from the story that Jason Robert Brown originally intended to tell,” he said. “I brought on board this project an extremely talented dancer/choreographer Mckayla Jones that made this vision come to life and I am extremely excited for audiences to see what is in store for them.”
Liuzzo, who is a Theatre Performance major, said this is a show that spoke to him when he first read it.
“This has been a passion project of mine for a while now and I am grateful that I am finally being able to put on this production,” he said. “I decided I wanted to direct this musical immediately after I read the script in high school and before I even listened to the cast recording. I love this show because even though it is a love story at heart it also tackles other complex emotions that we all have such as insecurities, failure, and self-love. This show can make an audience member think about their own relationship or previous relationships and how they can learn from the one they are watching unfold on stage. This particular show is also featuring talented dancers from the Dance Cooperative who have also recently participated in the Wilmington Dance Festival.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.