First Act: ‘The Last Five Years’ follows a couple falling in and out of love

“This has been a passion project of mine for a while now and I am grateful that I am finally being able to put on this production,” he said. “I decided I wanted to direct this musical immediately after I read the script in high school and before I even listened to the cast recording. I love this show because even though it is a love story at heart it also tackles other complex emotions that we all have such as insecurities, failure, and self-love. This show can make an audience member think about their own relationship or previous relationships and how they can learn from the one they are watching unfold on stage. This particular show is also featuring talented dancers from the Dance Cooperative who have also recently participated in the Wilmington Dance Festival.”