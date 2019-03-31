Surf City bar owner finally opens business after Florence takes it all

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Brent Herring sold everything he had to open his dream business, 10th Street Bar, last May. But hurricane Florence set him back, keeping it closed for five months.
“I sold everything I had to get down here, and then the storm took it out," said Herring.
His bar suffered rain and flood damage, all costing him about $75,000 in repairs. The insurance company didn’t get back to him until a few weeks ago. Herring was worried he wouldn’t be able to open Saturday, but with a lot of hard work and working overtime, he was able to open his doors to the public on time.
It wasn’t an easy road to recovery.
“I put all my money in it to begin with, and it was my first summer, so I didn’t have any put back. We just had to work up with what we had. That’s what took me so long.”
Now he can take a deep breath-- the opening had dozens of customers showing up. Customer Adam Ford considers himself a regular ,because this is his favorite bar, and it’s in walking distance of his home.
“I love this place, because it’s full of good people and good food," said Ford.
Herring said for the next major weather event, he is going to sell all food and drinks at a discounted price so they don’t go to waste, as well as taking everything out of the bar that is mobile and storing it somewhere safe.
