Seahawks split double-header at Elon

ELON, NORTH CAROLINA (WECT)- Seniors Kali Jones and Anna Hessenthaler combined to record five hits and drive in four runs as UNCW split a Colonial Athletic Association softball doubleheader at Elon on Saturday afternoon.
The Seahawks are 21-16 overall and 3-3 in the CAA after a 6-3 win in the first game before getting shutout in game 2, 1-0.
Jones went 3-for-5 in both games, including a double and a run batted in while Hessenthaler added two hits with three RBI.
Senior Laurel Koontz earned the win in game one after pitching six innings in relief.
Koontz, improved her record to 4-0, allowed one unearned run on three hits while striking out four Elon hitters.
The Seahawks will finish their five-game road trip on Tuesday at Coastal Carolina. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.