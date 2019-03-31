Seahawks drop home opening conference series

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - UNCW starter Brody Lawson lasted three innings in Saturday’s 8-1 loss to William & Mary at Brooks Field.
It’s UNCW’s third straight loss dropping their record to 15-13 and 3-2 in Colonial Athletic Association play.
Lawson allowed five runs on seven hits and a pair of walks and was handed his first loss of the year.
Kep Brown extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the 2nd inning.
Through two games, UNCW’s leadoff hitter has reached on base safely twice … UNCW had two base runners in scoring position on the day.
The series concludes on Sunday with game time moved to 11 a.m. due to anticipated bad weather.
