First Alert forecast: rain chances grow ahead of potent early week cool-down

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Sunday morning to you. We appreciate you checking into your First Alert Forecast on this day of changes in the Lower Cape Fear Region. As we wrap up the month of March, high pressure moves offshore, as a broken line of showers approaches ahead of a cold front. Following the passage of a front, a big drop in temperatures awaits your Monday return to work and school. Catch your forecast for the next seven days right here, and be sure to note these highlights...
Deep spring temperatures for Sunday: amid healthy southwesterly breezes, highs will penetrate well into the 70s inland, along the beach temperatures will function in the cooler lower 70s thanks to the ocean influence.
A pollen-cleanse for your car? Perhaps: The risk of a scattered shower will grow from near 10% in the morning to near 50% by evening. The risk of severe storms appears low, but please monitor your First Alert Forecast in case of changes.
Drastic temperature changes: No April foolin’ here... Late spring temperatures will be replace by late winter temps in the upper 50s Monday and steadily grow through the middle and upper 60s by mid-week, and in the 70s by week’s end.
Rain chances redevelop next week: Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, will feature relatively meager 0 to 10% rain odds. Tuesday, however, carries 50 to 60% odds for gusty showers. Keep abreast of these chances, and any possible adjustments thereof, with your WECT Weather App.
Have a great day!
- Gabe
