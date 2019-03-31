First Alert forecast: rain chances grow ahead of potent early week cool-down

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Sunday morning to you. We appreciate you checking into your First Alert Forecast on this day of changes in the Lower Cape Fear Region. As we wrap up the month of March, high pressure moves offshore, as a broken line of showers approaches ahead of a cold front. Following the passage of a front, a big drop in temperatures awaits your Monday return to work and school. Catch your forecast for the next seven days right here, and be sure to note these highlights...