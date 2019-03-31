First Alert Forecast: chilly start to April

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you and happy last day of March!
We saw a few showers and heard a few rumbles of thunder in some locations today but those keep pushing offshore along with the cold front. Skies will clear through the evening, but temperatures will take a drastic drop! So good news is the kids won’t need an umbrella at the bus stop tomorrow but a jacket will be needed with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s in the morning hours.
Rain chances remain low Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 0%. Our next chance of seeing rain in the Cape Fear region comes Tuesday. Some of us could be seeing some gusty showers and even some downpours.
Be sure to have your WECT weather app handy to keep up to date with your forecast, specifically for your location! You can keep track of the radar, hour by hour forecast and also check out video forecasts right there on your phone!
