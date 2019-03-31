Dozens raise over $9k and shave their heads for St. Baldrick’s Foundation

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Perryn Miller has been fighting brain cancer since he was diagnosed last Christmas Eve. Dozens of friends and family gathered at 10th street Grill in Surf City to raise money for Miller and raise awareness for St. Baldrick’s foundation.
St. Baldrick’s is not-for-profit organization that aims to raise funds to find cures for children fighting cancer. About 20 people shaved their heads in honor of the foundation and in solidarity for Miller.
His grandmother, Donna Javaras, said the journey hasn’t been easy but the support helps give them strength.
“It’s one day at a time, some days it’s one hour at a time. I’ve been at work, and I just fall to pieces. You find the strength somehow to just keep going," said Javaras.
They raised over $9,000 for the fundraiser. If you’d like to help Miller’s family with medical expenses click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.