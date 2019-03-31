Cinderella’s Closet prepares girls for prom

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Cinderellas’s Closet provides girls with everything they need for their upcoming prom.
A variety of dresses, jewelry, and purses are available for free. Plenty of underwear is also supplied by a partnering group.
The event is a national mission of the United Methodist Church. It works with schools and communities within New Hanover County to give girls the “princess appearance.”
Saturday was Grace UMC’s first day for the event. There will be another event on April 13.
