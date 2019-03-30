Yard sales for March 30

By Kim Ratcliff | March 30, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT - Updated March 29 at 11:50 AM

New Hanover County

7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

612 South College Road, Wilmington

Furniture, two pianos, kitchen items, children’s toys, household items, clothing and misc.

7:30 a.m. - ?

6509 Red Bay Court, Wilmington

Women’s, plus, preteen and baby boy clothes. Dishes, home decor, some small pieces of furniture, bedding, kids art supplies, books.

7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

3887 Merestone Drive, Wilmington (INDOOR SALE)

Antique Royal Typewriter w/case, Beautiful sofa in EXCELLENT condition, rarely used, 5 drawer solid wood dresser w/mirror and 2 small drawers, Glass door TV stand, DVD player, Asst. smaller display stands, plant stands, etc. , Asst. household items, Signed and numbered framed artwork focusing on well known southeastern artists such as- Jackson Causey, Doug Greer, Virginia Fuchey, Ray Ellis,etc PRICES REDUCED!! COME ON IN!

8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

1509 Grove Point Road, Wilmington (off Myrtle Grove Road)

Cleaning out 24 yrs of stuff!! Household, kitchen, tools, garden, patio set, CDs, small furniture and more!

7:30 a.m. - ?

422 S 4th Avenue, Kure Beach

Moving and downsizing sale. Kitchen items, furniture, antique kitchen cabinet, fishing equipment, bar stools, yard art, etc.

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

4709 Carya Drive, Wilmington

Single bed clothes recliner silverware glassware

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

7719 Lost Tree Road, Wilmington (Bayshore/Ogden)

Multi-family Yard Sale. Washer/Dryer, some furniture items, mostly housewares and home décor. Rods & reels. Many Items new or unused. It all needs to go!

7 a.m. - 11 a.m

323 Wiregrass Road, Wilmington

MULTIPLE HOUSES PARTICIPATING, home goods, tools, clothing (men, women, children), toys

8 a.m. - ?

2110 Castle Hayne Road, Wilmington

Household goods, flower pots, picture frames, some marine hardware, etc.

7 a.m. - ?

1201 Bear Hunt Court, Wilmington

Lots of various items.

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

6325 Stearman Court, Wilmington (Laurel Ridge)

Community Yard Sale. Solid wood queen sleigh bed frame, outdoor furniture and decor, charbroil grill/smoker, rotisserie, picnic set, cordless drill, dell all-in-one printer/scanner/copier, Bocce set, toys, collectibles, clothing & more + fresh lemonade!

Pender County

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Winding Creek, Rocky Point (Winding Creek Road)

Community yard sale. Christmas decorations, furniture, Lacrosse equipment, household goods, pool table. Collectible Harley Davidson Holiday Plates 1984-2002, Star Wars Collectibles, Specialty Teas, Collectible Figurines, Smartphone Accessories, Vintage Hallmark Star Trek Christmas Ornaments, Camera Tripods & Accessories, Toys, Golf Clubs & Accessories, Lawn Care accessories, Housewares & Misc.

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Pelican Reef, Hampstead (Royal Tern Drive)

Multiple Family’s- Furniture, tools, bikes, linens, small appliance’s, clothes, jewelry and much much more

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (today and Sunday)

103 Cornel Lane, Hampstead (Dogwood Lakes off hwy 17)

30+ homes, community yard sale. Electronics, Baby items, Children’s toys, Clothing, Home goods, Jewelry, And much more!

8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Greenway Plantation, Hampstead (off Sloop Point Loop Road, Near Kiwanis Park)

Many neighbors will be participating. John Boat, Furniture, House ware, and more

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

3869 Coras Grove Road, Willard

Household goods, Craft Books, kid bikes, Antiques & collectibles, meat grinder, Tools, Bunk beds, Weed eater

Onslow County

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

327 Belvedere Drive, Holly Ridge

Huge Moving sale. Workout stuff, home decor, clothes, electronics, furniture

Columbus County

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

2225 Sam Potts Highway, Hallsboro

Household, furniture, clothes, electronics, miscellaneous

