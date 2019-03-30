Wrightsville Beach Marathon announces new course and new name for 2020

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - The region’s largest marathon event is rebranding in 2020 with a new name and a new course that includes downtown Wilmington.
What used to be called the Wrightsville Beach Marathon is now named Wilmington, NC Marathon Madness.
Registration is open for the 11th Annual NHRMC Wilmington, NC Marathon Madness, which will take place Friday, March 20 to Saturday, March 21, 2020. Runners who register before the end of April will receive a 10% discount.
“The biggest change participants will notice is a world class, point to point route that will take runners from the pristine coast of Wrightsville Beach, to the historic riverfront finish in Downtown Wilmington,” according to an email announcement. “The city of Wilmington and our partners like New Hanover Regional Medical Center have been incredibly supportive to help this vision and dream come to life.”
The runner’s expo will now happen in the Downtown Convention Center.
The new race course will span six bridges in New Hanover County over the Intracoastal Waterway and Cape Fear River. It will also pass the Battleship, NC at mile 14.
“As always, the event will give the runners the opportunity to race a fast course, see historic sites and enjoy many beautiful areas around our city. We have had an amazing 10 years on the east side of town and are very thankful for the Landfall Community, UNCW, and Mayfaire for their hospitality and support," said Race Director Tom Clifford.
