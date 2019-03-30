Gesell losses no-hitter in seventh inning in CAA home opener loss

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Seahawk’s starting pitcher Luke Gesell took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and finished the game with a no decision after a 3-2 loss to William & Mary in the Colonial Athletic Association series opener on Friday at Brooks Field.
UNCW reliever Blake Morgan was handed the loss, after Gesell went seven innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out five.
Seahawk’s Kep Brown launched his sixth home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth to give UNCW a 1-0 lead … Brown has batted in a run in 10 straight games, which is a program record.
Chris Thorburn was the only player in the game to have two hits, including a game-tying double in the eighth inning.
Seahawks dropped their second straight to slip to 15-12 and 3-1.
The Seahawks and Tribe continue their series with a 2 p.m. start on Saturday.
