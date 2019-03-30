First Alert Forecast: soaring temperatures, shower chances by weekend’s close

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. In this weekend forecast period, a potent warming trend will precede two storm fronts and associated spikes in rain chances. Your forecast for the next seven days is highlighted below, where you note the big takeaways:
Temps are set to soar: For Saturday and Sunday, healthy southwesterly breezes will encourage afternoon highs to the middle and upper 70s inland and lower 70 for the beaches.
Storms may punctuate the weekend: Rain chances will likely hold near 0% Saturday. The risk of a shower or storm will grow on Sunday - from near 10% in the morning to near 50% by evening. The risk of severe storms appears low, but keep checking your First Alert Forecast in case that changes.
Rain chances redevelop next week: Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, will feature relatively meager 0 to 10% rain odds. Tuesday, however, carries 50 to 60% odds for gusty showers. Keep abreast of these chances, and any possible adjustments thereof, with your WECT Weather App. Enjoy the dryness, meantime!
