First Alert Forecast: few showers to end the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you!
Temperatures will remain in the 70s tomorrow but we have a 50% chance of showers as well, mainly in the afternoon hours. Our next chance for rain will be Tuesday around 50-60%, and these showers could get gusty! Good news is though that rain will wash away some of that pollen!
Temperatures will take a dive to start the week getting back into the 50s once a cold front passes. A gradual warm up through the end of the week along with low rain chances!
