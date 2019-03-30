Briana Venskus: Ready to put a new face on the 2019 Azalea Festival (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“Being crowned for the Azalea Festival has been so cool for my parents,” the 35-year-old says with a laugh. “My mom is over the moon! All of her friends are so ecstatic! I think it’s just so neat. Parents put in so much time and so much effort in making sure their kids have the best life possible. They’ve absolutely been my number one cheerleaders throughout the years. So, to be able to even get to a point where they can see that other people are acknowledging and celebrating the accomplishments that I’ve been able to have, which they are a huge part of and they know that they are, it’s just so cool. To see them smile and to see them have a good time and just know that it was all for something, is really wonderful!”