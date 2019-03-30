BREAKING: Wildfires burn across Southeastern NC on Saturday

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WECT) - More than seven separate wildfires burned on Saturday across Southeastern North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Forest Service.
One of the largest wildfires is burning near Enterprise Dr NE in Leland near U.S. Highway 74/76. It was first reported at 3:08 p.m.
The Leland wildfire is about two acres in size as of 4:10 p.m. and could grow to as large as 10 to 20 acres, according to the North Carolina Forest Service.
Two tractor-plow units are on scene, and a scout plane is flying above. Single engine tankers, a helicopter, and two more tractor-plow units have been requested to help put out the flames.
A WECT journalist on scene said black smoke filled the air above the woods near the Windsor Park community.
The other wildfires are in Brunswick, Duplin, and Bladen Counties.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we gather more information.
