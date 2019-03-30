BREAKING: Crime scene tape surrounds Wilmington Exxon, possible stabbing reported

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Law enforcement is responding to a possible stabbing in Wilmington on the 6100 block of Carolina Beach Road.
New Hanover County Dispatch received a 911 call at 10 p.m. with reports of injuries related to a possible stabbing.
Law enforcement including deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office have been sent to the scene.
A WECT crew on scene said first responders are concentrating activity on the Exxon gas station at 6132 Carolina Beach Rd.
Deputies are using crime scene tape to surround the gas bumps and block off the gas station, according to our crew on the scene. New Hanover County Fire Rescue and three New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Deputy crews are on scene.
A law enforcement helicopter is hovering over the area, our WECT crew said.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.