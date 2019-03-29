Would-be thief falls through store ceiling during break-in

BOLTON, NC (WECT) - A suspect in a break-in at a Columbus County gas station found himself in quite a predicament after the ceiling gave way and he was left trapped inside the store.
Lake Waccamaw Police Chief Scott Hyatt said two men first stopped at the Sam’s Pit Stop in Lake Waccamaw during the early morning hours of Saturday, March 23. The duo spray painted the outside security cameras before attempting to break into the store using a crowbar.
After an unsuccessful attempt, the men gave up and decided to drive to the Sam’s Pit Stop in Bolton.
One of the men climbed onto the roof of the Bolton store and shimmied his way down an AC duct before the ceiling collapsed, sending him crashing to the floor, said Sam Black, the store’s owner.
After landing, the man panicked and tried to smash his way out of the reinforced front door, setting off the store’s alarm and surveillance system.
Video shows the suspect frantically using his elbow, a crowbar, and his feet to try and force his way outside.
Hyatt said the man eventually created a small hole in the door and his partner helped pull him through it.
“They accidentally left their crowbar behind,” Lake Waccamaw police jokingly said in a Facebook post about the incident. “We would love to return it to them.”
Black said the man caused several thousands of dollars worth of damage to the store.
“It’s terrible. We try to do the best for our employees...to have somebody freeload off of you and your hard work...it’s just a shame somebody would stoop that low,” Black said. “We just got through dealing with the hurricane.”
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Lake Waccamaw Police Department with the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.