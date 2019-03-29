Wilmington fish markets finally back on track for summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington fish markets are finally experiencing business as usual. This follows Governor Roy Cooper’s decision in February to grant $11 million in relief to North Carolina’s commercial fishermen.
Selby Lewis, manager of Intracoastal Seafood, is pleased business is back to normal. However, he feels that local fisherman did not receive the appropriate amount of relief money.
“I’m not sure where all the money went and what it went for but I don’t think the fishermen got their fair share,” Lewis noted.
However, local clam and oyster fisherman, Jim Knight, is relieved to receive his first check in the mail. Although he feels that this payment does not make up for the lack of income he suffered during the months following Hurricane Florence, he states that “It’s better than nothing. I’ve never received money for not fishing before!”
Lewis is hopeful that the upcoming summer season will be longer and better for business without a major storm. Currently preparing for the upcoming summer season, Lewis is broadening the area he gets his seafood from and hopes to recruit more boats and fishermen to sell to Intracoastal Seafood.
