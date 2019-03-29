A townhouse near the beach considered a local real estate best buy for the week of March 24th.

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -If you’re looking for a townhome that offers a maintenance free lifestyle and is just minutes from the best, “Just for Buyers Realty” is showcasing a possibility for you, as a “Best Buy” for the week of March 24th.
“It’s the best deal you’ll find on a home this close to the beach” says Kathleen Baylies.” At $254,900. there’s no other home closer to the Pleasure Island Beaches at a better price per square foot.”
Here’s what you need to know.
The property has been on the market more than 200 days, but if you count backwards, you'll see it came on the market just a couple weeks before Hurricane Florence paid a visit. Fortunately, this home didn't suffer any damage, so the owner made it available to some friends who weren't so lucky. That meant, for most of the time the home has been on the market, it hasn't been available for showings.
Likes:
*It's exterior facade and large front lawn, which makes it feel much more like a free-standing home than a townhouse.
*It's roominess....over 2500 sq. ft.
*It's location.... 1 mile north of Snow's Cut, it's 6 minutes from your front door to toes in the sand.
*The neighborhood...Telfair Summit nestled behind a nature reserve with no thru traffic and no city taxes.
* Wood floors in the main living areas.
*A unique butler's pantry will plenty of nooks for storing all sorts of things.
*A large media loft and a bonus room which could be an office or 4th bedroom upstairs.
*Big closets provide a ton of storage.
*Best of all you can spend your free time at the beach instead of doing yard work and exterior maintenance because the HOA handles all of that.
HOA fees are $300 per month, and also include pest control, a termite bond, trash removal and water for yard irrigation.
Dislikes:
.*even though the home is freshly painted, many of the colors are taste specific.
* There is also green carpeting which may not be to everyone’s taste in most of the upstairs rooms. So, if you prefer a neutral pallet, a bit of paint and new carpet may be a consideration.
Still, if you want to be close to the beach and live a maintenance free life style, you’d be hard pressed to find a more affordable option. To learn more, click here.
