Simpson receives service award from USTA

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Lenny Simpson, founder of One Love Tennis, has received the NJTL Founders’ Service Award, the United States Tennis Association announced Friday.
Simpson was recognized for his contributions to helping grow tennis at the local level during an awards banquet at the USTA Annual Meeting and Conference, held March 22-25, in Austin, Texas.
“Lenny and the One Love Tennis program are a shining example of what a difference NJTL can make in a community,” said Craig Morris, USTA Chief Executive, Community Tennis. “Lenny is a true grassroots hero and a tremendous leader, and we commend his outstanding dedication to providing opportunities and teaching life skills to children in need in the Wilmington area.”
Simpson started One Love Tennis in Wilmington in 2013.
