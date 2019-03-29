Service dog by Azalea Belle’s side marks a festival first

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Nearly 140 young women serve as ambassadors during the Azalea Garden Tour.
This class marks some firsts for the Azalea Festival, in its 70th year in Wilmington.
The Cape Fear Garden Club Azalea Belles are the first class to apply online, the first class to have an Instagram account and the first class to have a Belle with a service dog.
Rachel Ellis is the Belle with the service dog. She is the granddaughter of Kay Godwin, a second-generation Belle dressmaker in Wilmington.
Ellis lives in Iowa and is traveling to Wilmington with her service dog, Gunner, to take part in the festivities. Gunner is a 64 pound Golden/Doodle. Ellis and Gunner plan to attend the Belle Tea on Sunday, March 31 at the Kenan House.
Before that, the two will join us on WECT News First at Four on Friday.
Belles are selected to participate in 31 Azalea Festival activities which include the garden tours, the parade and the Queen’s Coronation.
