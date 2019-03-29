Robeson County deputy struck by truck near I-95, seriously injured, authorities say

ST. PAULS N.C. (WNCN) - A Robeson County Sheriff's Office deputy was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured overnight while directing traffic, authorities said.
According to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins' Facebook page, the incident happened at 12:05 a.m. off Interstate 95 southbound near exit 33 over the bridge onto Highway 301, north of St. Pauls.
Robeson County Sheriff's Office Detective Stephen Matthew Lassiter, 31, of Lumberton, was struck by a truck while directing traffic on the interstate, Wilkins' post said.
Construction crews were working on a bridge on I-95, which made it necessary for traffic to be rerouted. Lassiter was struck while directing traffic on top of the overhead bridge on Highway 301, according to Wilkins.
Lawrence Adair II, of Hope Mills, was driving a 2017 Ford truck while heading towards Parkton when he slammed into Lassiter, Wilkins said.
Adair was charged with failing to reduce speed.
Lassiter "suffered severe head trauma and other injuries and was airlifted to McLeod Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina," the post said.
Wilkins has asked everyone to pray for Lassiter and his family "as they await final results from testing being conducted at the hospital," the post reads.
The incident is still under investigation.
