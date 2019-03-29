No new taxes: City of Wilmington looks at economic growth, cost cutting to keep promise

The minimum the city appropriates to pad the next fiscal year is 20%, but Wilmington generally keeps around 30% of its annual operating budget on hand from year to year as a reserve. This reserve, or “unassigned fund balance” serves to give the city wiggle room financially for emergencies, accounts for the three-month lag for sales tax revenue to roll in, and also gives creditors confidence when assessing risk. The more confident creditors are, the higher the city’s credit rating, which means lower interest rates on future bonds.