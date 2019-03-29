No new taxes: City of Wilmington looks at economic growth, cost cutting to keep promise

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - If there is one takeaway Mayor Bill Saffo hopes Wilmington residents get from this year’s budget process, it’s that the city is committed to one thing: no new taxes.
Like all municipalities, Wilmington is required to have a balanced budget, and after spending millions cleaning up after Hurricane Florence, and having to make the first payment of a legal settlement with Johnny Small, the city looks to fall short as fiscal year 2019 comes to a close.
Additionally, funding requests submitted by city staff total almost $9 million higher than last year, though not all requests make it to the final budget,
After a day-long work session where the Wilmington City Council took its first deep dive into the fiscal year 2020, Saffo said the council is committed.
“We’re going to hold the line on taxes” he said. “We feel that we can do it.”
Still, it won’t be easy.
The minimum the city appropriates to pad the next fiscal year is 20%, but Wilmington generally keeps around 30% of its annual operating budget on hand from year to year as a reserve. This reserve, or “unassigned fund balance” serves to give the city wiggle room financially for emergencies, accounts for the three-month lag for sales tax revenue to roll in, and also gives creditors confidence when assessing risk. The more confident creditors are, the higher the city’s credit rating, which means lower interest rates on future bonds.
At the end of fiscal year 2018, the city had $34,615,228 on hand. The minimum it should end fiscal year 2019 with based on the adjusted budget is $27,372,343.
Thanks to the $11.4 million that was taken from the general fund balance for Hurricane Florence, and the $2.3 million used for the first Small settlement payment, the city would be more than $6 million short of its goal.
However, city finance staff members said the expenses for 2019 are trending to come in about $1.4 million under budget, and sales tax revenue is already $3.5 million ahead of where it should be — more than likely because of the hurricane recovery and rebuilding efforts over the last six months.
With those windfalls, the deficit or difference from where the fund balance should be and the current projections, is actually likely to be closer to $2 million.
That will put the squeeze on appropriating everything for fiscal year 2020 and still maintaining a healthy reserve, Saffo said, so they are asking staff to come up with ways to make it happen.
Fiscal year 2020 begins on July 1, and while projections for revenue remain strong, the staff presented the budget recommendation with caution.
After Florence, and the needs identified to make the city more resilient to future storms, the staff wanted to focus on those areas and the “have to have” items rather than expanding services.
The forecasts for revenue growth are positive, with property tax revenue expected to grow by 2.7%, and sales tax revenue by 6%.
In total, the staff projects 2020 will bring in $110,389,804
However, expenditures — particularly required employee benefits — are also expected to increase proportionally, with the initial estimates set at $106,070,352 and not including any transfers to capital improvement projects.
Besides the general fund, the staff also presented the projections for the Enterprise Fund, which covers stormwater management, the municipal golf course (Muni), parking and other areas of the city where the revenue comes from a source other than property or sales taxes.
While taxes will not be increased, there will be fee changes.
Stormwater fees will increase by 1%, there will be a new re-establishment fee for trash and recycling service, and prices at Muni will all be going up.
City staff members also presented updates to several capital improvement projects, including the transportation and parks bonds issued in the last few years, and the council heard updates from the legislative liaison.
Council members will convene again in April for an update on the staff’s efforts to reconcile the budget without raising taxes. The budget is due by May 7.
On May 21 the council will hold a public hearing on the budget, and may meet one more time before voting on June 4 and 18.
