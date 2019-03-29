More time needed to inform NHC Board of Commissioners about Project Grace

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - New Hanover County’s Board of Commissioners has postponed the Project Grace agenda item that was on the schedule for April 1.
In a news release, the board said a date has not been determined for staff to bring Project Grace before the board.
More time is needed to ensure the board is fully informed on the potential financial analysis and impacts of the project, and to revise key negotiation points.
The new date will be shared once it is scheduled.
Project Grace is potential redevelopment opportunity of a three-acre, county-owned block in downtown Wilmington. The block is bordered by Grace, Third, Chestnut, and Second streets and includes the county’s main public library, a parking deck, and underutilized surface parking lots.
