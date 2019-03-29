MeMaw’s Chick’n’ & Ribs ranked among best BBQ in NC

BURGAW, NC (WECT) - At last count, there were over 100 barbecue restaurants in North Carolina, some of them just roadside shacks to sprawling eateries. There is even a barbecue trail that stretches from the mountains to the coast. But a barbecue restaurant in Burgaw just received some special attention.
Wednesday’s are busy days for owner Myra McDuffie. After being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, it doesn’t take long for customers to start coming into her restaurant, MeMaw’s Chick’n’ & Ribs right after she opens the doors.
Two years ago, McDuffie opened her restaurant in Burgaw and since then, she has had customers from all over the country - even from foreign destinations.
“USA Today” recently conducted a readers poll of the best barbecue restaurants in North Carolina, and out of the thousands of votes, MeMaw’s came in at number eight.
“First of all, we did not even know we were in the race for the first eleven days after voting had started. It was a customer that brought it to our attention that we were in the race, so we got the word out and asked all of our family and customers to vote for us and to be number eight in North Carolina is a big deal,” McDuffie said.
Many of the older barbecue restaurants in the state still smoke whole hogs over wood or coals for hours, many overnight, until the meal is fully cooked and is falling off the bone.
But many of the newer restaurants cook selected cuts of pork in indoor smokers. For MeMaw's, they use Boston Butts for their meat.
“I think the slow cooking of our barbecue on the smoker for ten hours makes all the difference," McDuffie explained. “He can’t really tell all of his secrets, but he does infuse it and it is just a slow process and it is made with love, so our barbecue is what we have been making at home all the time, we just brought it in to the restaurant.”
The restaurant is located in a Burgaw shopping center, but McDuffie is thinking about expanding with a second location.
“We love our customers, and we are so thankful and grateful to everyone who comes in and eats, everyone is family here and we want them to know it and feel the love when they walk thru the door,” McDuffie said.
