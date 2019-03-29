First Alert Forecast: temps are set to soar, storms may punctuate the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Friday! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. In this forecast period, a robust warming trend will precede two storm fronts and associated spikes in rain chances. Catch your forecast for the next seven days right here, and be sure to note these highlights...
Temps are set to soar: For Friday, light southeasterly breezes will encourage afternoon highs to the middle 70s inland and near 70 for the beaches. South and southwest winds will become a little healthier Saturday and Sunday for highs mainly in the upper 70s inland and lower 70s for the beaches.
Storms may punctuate the weekend: Rain chances will likely hold near 0% through Saturday. The risk of a shower or storm will grow on Sunday - from near 10% in the morning to near 50% by evening. The risk of severe storms appears low, but please monitor your First Alert Forecast in case of changes.
Rain chances redevelop next week: Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, will feature relatively meager 0 to 10% rain odds. Tuesday, however, carries 50 to 60% odds for gusty showers. Keep abreast of these chances, and any possible adjustments thereof, with your WECT Weather App. Enjoy the dryness, meantime!
