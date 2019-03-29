CFPUA water flushing program begins April 1; customers could experience low water pressure, discoloration

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority customers may experience periods of low water pressure and/or water discoloration in the next few months as the annual flushing of the Sweeney system takes place.
According to a news release, crews will begin the flushing program April 1, and it will continue through the summer months. Work will take place weekdays between 10 p.m.-7 a.m., and will be conducted in sections. Click here to see the four sections.
Section maps and updates are posted on the CFPUA website on Mondays and include a list of neighborhoods and streets located in each section.
Flushing is a routine maintenance program during which water is forced through pipes at high velocity and flushed out of fire hydrants to remove accumulated sediment. Water quality workers also test hydrants and valves and pipes connected to them to ensure customers have adequate fire protection.
