Carolina Beach Inlet to temporarily close due to shallow waters

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Inlet channel will temporarily close April 1, as water depths are less than four feet in some areas.
The shallow waters prompted the Coast Guard to remove navigational buoys that may mislead mariners through an unsafe route.
“The safety of mariners is our first priority,” said Cmdr. Heather Stratton, chief of prevention for Sector North Carolina. “Right now, the waterway is unsafe to navigate due to extreme shoaling and currents. Once it is safe to navigate the channel, we will reestablish the aids to navigation.”
Boaters who choose to go through the inlet without the buoys, do so at their own risk.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.