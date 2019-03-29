Brunswick County teen missing since Thursday morning

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Officials with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.
Devonte Jaleel Crawford, 17, was last seen around 6:15 a.m. Thursday as he was leaving for school from his home in the Longwood community.
Officials said Crawford is known to frequent both the Supply and Shallotte areas.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Detective Philip Horne at 910-713-6107 or call 911.
