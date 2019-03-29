Absentee voting opens in North Carolina’s 9th district

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - With a little more than six weeks until a special primary election, North Carolina’s 9th congressional district is back where it all began: absentee voting.
After the North Carolina State Board of Elections determined a new election was needed due to election fraud related to absentee ballot irregularities, the absentee voting period is now open for the May 14 primary.
Only one party will have a primary race — 10 republicans have entered the race for the 9th district — the winner of which will face candidates from the Democratic, Green and Libertarian parties.
Voters in the 9th district can now request an absentee ballot from their county board of elections.
In Bladen County in particular, the NCSBE will be paying close attention to the absentee ballot process, with state staff on the ground monitoring and assisting to ensure things run smoothly.
To request an absentee ballot, a voter should fill out an absentee ballot request form and mail or return it in person to the county board of elections. The NCSBE has a list of applicable laws on the state elections website.
- March 29: Absentee voting begins
- April 22: Voter registration deadline
- April 24: One-stop (early) voting begins
- May 10: One-stop (early) voting ends
- May 14: Election Day
