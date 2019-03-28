Verizon hosting electronics recycling event

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - If you have unwanted electronic devices taking up space in your home, you can get rid of them at a recycling rally next week.
Verizon is hosting the event Thursday, April 3 from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at 3601 Converse Drive in Wilmington. The event is free and open to the public.
Below is a list of items that will be recycled:
- Laptop computers
- Desktop computers
- LCD and CRT monitors
- Televisions
- Computer cables, mice and keyboards
- Gaming consoles
- Telephones and answering machines
- Stereo and audio equipment
- Paper shredders
- Aluminum cans
- Alarm clocks
- Printers
- Cameras
- Conferencing equipment
- Remote controls
- Earphones
- Small electronic appliances
- Electronic toys
- Plastics
- Cell phones and accessories
- Glass
- Vacuum cleaners
Hard drives will not be wiped from computers, and coffee makers, toasters, toaster ovens, can openers are among the small electronic devices that will be accepted.
All participants will be eligible for a free giveaway at the event.
For more information, email John Dorn at john.dorn@verizon.com or call 972-457-7742.
