Trump, bowing to pressure, backs off budget request for Special Olympics cuts

WASHINGTON (AP/Gray News) — After days of pressure, President Donald Trump says he’s backing off his budget request cutting funding for Special Olympics.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos had faced criticism over the cuts earlier in the week, when she appeared before a House Appropriations subcommittee.
The Special Olympics issue picked up steam as she was challenged by Rep. Mark Pocan, D-WI, who asked her, “Do you know how many kids are going to be affected by that cut?”
“We had to make some difficult decisions with this budget,” she answered. “I don’t know the number of kids.”
The Education Department had asked to end about $17.5 million funding for the programs, which are meant to support awareness of and encourage participation in the Special Olympics.
Education Department documents argue “such activities are better supported with other federal, state, local, or private funds.”
“The elimination of funding for this program will also allow the department to provide strong support for state formula grant programs – including special education grants to states – while maintaining the fiscal discipline required to meet the president’s deficit reduction goals,” an Education Department budget overview states.
The Education Department budget is calling for an overall reduction of 10 percent from 2019 levels.
Education Department funding for Special Olympics programs has steadily risen by $2-3 million each year the last few years, from $7.5 million in 2015.
According to the organization’s 2017 financial statement, the Special Olympics received about 10 percent of its revenues from federal grants, which accounted for a substantial portion of the $21.2 million it spent on public education and communication.
