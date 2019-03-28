The Side Hustle: Nanny puts her best foot forward to make personalized shoes

The Side Hustle: Nanny puts her best foot forward to make personalized shoes
Dawn Chaplain makes a pair of customized shoes for her side hustle, Heavenly Heels. (Source: WECT)
By Ashlea Kosikowski | March 28, 2019 at 10:51 AM EST - Updated March 28 at 10:51 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A nanny with a love of crafting stepped forward with a side hustle for those who love shoes.

For Dawn Chaplain, of Ocean Isle Beach, her side gig started with a request from a family member.

“My niece, when she was turning 30, she knew I loved to craft and she asked me if I would make a pair of Little Mermaid heels for her thirtieth birthday," she said. "So began Heavenly Heels.”

Chaplain spent the past 30 years working as a nanny. However, she always had a creative side.

She sells custom-made shoes at her Etsy shop and customers find out about her designs on Facebook or by word of mouth.

Some of Dawn Chaplain's designs for her side hustle, Heavenly Heels. (Source: Dawn Chaplain)
Some of Dawn Chaplain's designs for her side hustle, Heavenly Heels. (Source: Dawn Chaplain)

She makes them in a room in her house and ships them all over the country.

She finds the feedback she gets from clients to be very flattering.

“I love it and I get tons of compliments," she said.

Her most popular design is for weddings; Some brides wear her white, romantic heels, but Chaplain said most prefer to wear her Batman design on their big day.

The shoes cost anywhere from $40 to $75.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.