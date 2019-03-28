The Side Hustle: Fisherman reels in customers with side hustle that helps make fishing easier

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - One fisherman makes it easier for those who are avid fishers to get to their favorite spots with all they need to reel in a big catch.
Fishing is William Clardy’s favorite pastime.
The mostly retired lawn maintenance worker lives in Hampstead.
His side hustle started when hip problems kept him from enjoying what he loved.
“I fished all my life and there were times I couldn’t go because of the hardship of getting to the ocean or getting to my fishing spot,” he said.
So, he started to tinker in his tool shed.
He created a power kit that attaches to the common cart that many fishermen and fisherwomen already own. With the press of a button, the cart comes comes to life, making it easy to haul up to 75 pounds of gear in the sand and 100 pounds on a flat surface. The kit is battery-operated, using an U1 Battery which powers a lawnmower or wheelchair.
“It helps handicapped people fish,” he said. “That’s why I’m so passionate.”
He charges $440 per kit.
Williams says the cost is worth it to his customers, tackling a problem that keeps them from doing what they and Clardy love.
“A lot of fisherman say I can’t go without it,” he said. "They have bad legs. They are the older generation. They love to fish but can’t get to their fishing spots.
